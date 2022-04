Burns notched an assist, five blocked shots, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Burns had the secondary helper on Timo Meier's game-tying buzzer-beater in the third period. It's been 11 games since Burns scored a goal of his own, but he's earned seven assists in that span. The 37-year-old blueliner is up to 52 points, 194 shots on net, 147 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 79 contests.