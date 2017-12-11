Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two goals on man advantage

Burns scored two power-play goals, recorded eight shots on goal and posted a minus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Wild on Sunday.

The reigning Norris trophy winner hasn't been himself this season, but at least he put the puck into the net a couple times Sunday. He has just four goals in 29 games, and his first power-play goal Sunday was his first of the season. Incredible considering we're about a third of the way through the season. But actually, Burns has experienced more issues at even strength. Burns only had eight goals on the power play last season, so he's not too far behind that pace, and he owns a minus-10 rating. Furthermore, he currently owns a 3.3 shooting percentage, which is less than half of his career norm in that category. Maybe Sunday's performance will get him going, but fantasy owners need more at even strength from Burns.