Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two goals on man advantage
Burns scored two power-play goals, recorded eight shots on goal and posted a minus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Wild on Sunday.
The reigning Norris trophy winner hasn't been himself this season, but at least he put the puck into the net a couple times Sunday. He has just four goals in 29 games, and his first power-play goal Sunday was his first of the season. Incredible considering we're about a third of the way through the season. But actually, Burns has experienced more issues at even strength. Burns only had eight goals on the power play last season, so he's not too far behind that pace, and he owns a minus-10 rating. Furthermore, he currently owns a 3.3 shooting percentage, which is less than half of his career norm in that category. Maybe Sunday's performance will get him going, but fantasy owners need more at even strength from Burns.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Notches two helpers•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores overtime winner Thursday•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Still hunting for first goal•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: First multi-point game of season•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Struggling defensively•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...