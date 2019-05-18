Sharks' Brent Burns: Provides man-advantage helper
Burns registered a power-play assist, two hits and two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.
Burns has only two assists through four games in the Western Conference finals, but he has provided a plus-3 rating, 14 shots on goal and nine hits. Additionally, both helpers have come on the power play. Burns has five goals and 11 helpers in 18 contests in the postseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...