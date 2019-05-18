Sharks' Brent Burns: Provides man-advantage helper

Burns registered a power-play assist, two hits and two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Burns has only two assists through four games in the Western Conference finals, but he has provided a plus-3 rating, 14 shots on goal and nine hits. Additionally, both helpers have come on the power play. Burns has five goals and 11 helpers in 18 contests in the postseason.

