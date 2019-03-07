Sharks' Brent Burns: Ready to go Thursday
Burns (illness) will suit up for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Sheng Peng of The Hockey News reports.
Burns missed practice Wednesday due to the flu, but his return to the ice during morning skate suggested he would give it a go. He should resume his duties on the top pairing and power-play unit, looking to continue a career-best campaign. Through 66 games, he's already racked up 72 points, just four short of his career-high 76-point mark set in 2016-17.
