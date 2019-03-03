Sharks' Brent Burns: Ready to rock
Burns (illness) will play in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.
Burns missed Saturday's practice, but the sickness didn't linger enough to keep him out Sunday. He'll continue to man the top defensive pairing and will be leaned on for most of the offense from the blue line since Erik Karlsson (groin) is sitting out. Look for Burns to get the power play fired up since the Blackhawks have a league-worst 72.6 penalty-kill percentage.
