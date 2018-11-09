Sharks' Brent Burns: Two assists, eight shots in loss
Burns dished out two helpers to go with eight shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Dallas.
Burns actually missed the net four times as well, so he could easily have cracked double digits in the shot department here. The offseason arrival of Erik Karlsson hasn't impacted Burns' status as the league's premier source of shots from the blue line. Despite lighting the lamp with only three of his 48 shots, Burns has contributed 20 points through 16 games. That production includes five assists over his current three-game point streak.
