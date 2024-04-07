Cooley stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues.

What a night to remember for Cooley as he produced the first NHL win of his career. He kicked aside the first 24 shots of the game until finally being beaten on the power play between the pads by Jordan Kyrou in the third frame. Brayden Schenn fired one past him late in the same period but Cooley got the last laugh, saving the remaining shots sent his way, including three in overtime. Since the Sharks return to action on Sunday against the Ducks, expect No. 1 netminder Mackenzie Blackwood to be between the pipes.