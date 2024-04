Cooley allowed five goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Cooley surrendered two goals in the opening period and another three in the first seven minutes of the second before the 26-year-old netminder was replaced by Georgi Romanov for a second straight game. It was a tough finish to the year for Cooley, who allowed 13 goals on 45 shots in his final two outings. He'll finish the campaign 2-3-1 with an .870 save percentage and 4.98 GAA.