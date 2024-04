Cooley allowed eight goals on 22 shots in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Oilers.

Cooley was pulled just over halfway through the second period, but the game was already long over. The 26-year-old has given up 20 goals over five appearances this season while salvaging a 2-2-1 record at the NHL level. He's not a particularly strong option for Thursday's game versus the Flames, but it's at least a better matchup than Monday's was.