Cooley stopped 49 of 50 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

The Kraken threw everything but the kitchen sink at Cooley, but he was able to limit the damage to a first-period goal by Brian Dumoulin. Cooley has won his last two outings, stopping 83 of 86 shots across those games after losing his first two NHL appearances. The Sharks are in evaluation mode, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Cooley start at least one of the team's last three games.