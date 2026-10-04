Cooley allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Cooley didn't get any help from his offense after the first period. That didn't matter quite as much as him allowing three goals in the third to squander the narrow lead, though one had to be confirmed on video review. The 29-year-old netminder is in a tough spot this year as the backup goalie on a team expected to be near the bottom of the standings. Cooley defied the situation last year with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 31 games last year, but those numbers will be tough to repeat after Calgary's summer sell-off. Expect Dustin Wolf to get the nod in Seattle on Sunday.