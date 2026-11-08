Cooley will defend the home crease in Sunday's clash against the Flyers, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Cooley is set to make his first start since being activated from injured reserve Thursday. Prior to going down, the 29-year-old netminder was on an incredible run where he posted a 1.50 GAA and a .955 save percentage during a four-game win streak. While Dustin Wolf has stepped up his game in Cooley's absence, the two goalies will likely alternate starts for the time being. Cooley will draw a good matchup against the Flyers on Sunday, making him a viable streaming option in most fantasy formats.