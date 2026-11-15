Cooley will patrol the road crease in Sunday's clash against the Ducks, per Derek Wills of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Cooley will return to the Flames' crease after being left out to dry in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. The 29-year-old backstop has been a bright spot for Calgary when healthy this season, as he's compiled a 5-4-0 record, a 2.63 GAA and a .914 save percentage over nine appearances. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Cooley has maintained the success he generated prior to going down. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Ducks on Sunday, making him an excellent streaming option across all fantasy formats.