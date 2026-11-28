Cooley stopped 29 of 33 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Devils, with New Jersey's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Calgary took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but a couple defensive breakdowns in the final frame resulted in goals by Jack Hughes and Connor Brown to hand Cooley the loss. The 29-year-old netminder has lost four straight starts, allowing 13 goals on 120 shots (.892 save percentage) during that skid, and Cooley has fallen back behind Dustin Wolf on the depth chart for the Flames.