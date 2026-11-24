Cooley turned aside 29 of 31 shots on net in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Cooley put together a performance that could win on most nights, only giving up two early goals before shutting out the Senators over the final two periods of the contest. With Monday's loss, the 29-year-old netminder now has a 5-6-0 record, a 2.82 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. His record doesn't match his quality of play so far this season, as Cooley has allowed two goals or less in seven of his 11 appearances. He remains a viable goalie option in deep leagues despite the inconsistencies surrounding the offense in front of him.