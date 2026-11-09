Cooley stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Cooley missed four games due to a lower-body injury and then served as backup Friday versus the Ducks after getting activated from injured reserve. The 29-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts, and if he gets on a hot streak again, he could reclaim No. 1 duties over Dustin Wolf. Cooley is 5-3-0 with a 2.71 GAA and a .914 save percentage across eight starts this season. The Flames' current homestand ends after they host the Rangers on Wednesday, and a back-to-back over the weekend should allow both Cooley and Wolf to get work in the next week.