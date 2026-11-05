The Flames activated Cooley (lower body) off injured reserve Thursday, Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM reports.

Cooley sustained his lower-body injury during the Flames' Oct. 28 matchup against the Oilers, and he spent nearly a week on injured reserve. He was initially considered week-to-week but has been cleared to return after missing just four games. It's not yet clear whether he'll draw the start over Dustin Wolf during Friday's home game against the Ducks, but it appears as though Cooley will at least be able to dress as the backup.