Cooley stopped 23 of 30 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Cooley did well to limit the damage to one goal in the first period, but the Avalanche's offense didn't back down after that. Given the quality of the teams involved, this outing went about as expected for Cooley. He's now allowed 10 goals on 55 shots over his two games this season. The 29-year-old will likely have a tough time accumulating wins since the Flames getting caved in all over the ice to begin the year. If the team continues to alternate starts between the goalies, Dustin Wolf would start at home Saturday versus the Ducks before Cooley gets the rematch in Anaheim on Tuesday.