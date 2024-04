Cooley will guard the road crease in Thursday's regular-season finale against Calgary, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Cooley struggled tremendously in his last start, allowing eight goals on 22 shots in a 9-2 loss to Edmonton on Monday. The 26-year-old has recorded an .882 save percentage and a 2-2-1 record in five NHL appearances. He will attempt to end the season on a good note with a win against the Flames.