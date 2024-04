Cooley will patrol the road crease versus the Oilers on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Cooley was fantastic in his last start Thursday against Seattle, stopping 49 of 50 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough road matchup with an Oilers team that will be getting Connor McDavid (lower body) back from a three-game absence.