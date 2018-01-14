The Sharks are expected to activate DeMelo (illness) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Kings, the Associated Press reports.

DeMelo has been sidelined since Jan. 4 with flu-like symptoms, missing the Sharks' last three games along the way. It sounds like he's drawing closer to full strength, so look for him to reclaim a regular spot on the Sharks' blue line during the upcoming week.

