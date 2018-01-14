Sharks' Dylan DeMelo: Expected back Monday
The Sharks are expected to activate DeMelo (illness) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Kings, the Associated Press reports.
DeMelo has been sidelined since Jan. 4 with flu-like symptoms, missing the Sharks' last three games along the way. It sounds like he's drawing closer to full strength, so look for him to reclaim a regular spot on the Sharks' blue line during the upcoming week.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...