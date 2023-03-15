Karlsson recorded an assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Karlsson set up Logan Couture's goal within the final second of the second period. Through seven games in March, Karlsson has stayed hot with a goal and seven assists. The defenseman is up to 20 tallies, 65 helpers, 21 power-play points, 180 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 68 appearances.
