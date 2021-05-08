Karlsson scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Karlsson opened the scoring just 3:47 into the game on a feed from Tomas Hertl. In the third period, Karlsson appeared to score again, but the play was ruled offside. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to eight goals, 22 points, 107 shots on net and 69 blocked shots through 50 contests. He's record five points in his last nine outings, picking up the pace slightly at the end of the campaign.