Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dishes pair of helpers

Karlsson earned two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Karlsson also had three shots and three hits in the contest. He's snagged seven assists, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in five appearances in the series. The offense is there, but at times it has looked like he's not fully over a groin injury that cost him 17 games near the end of the regular season.