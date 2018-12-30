Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Erupts in return against Oilers

Karlsson scored a goal and three assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

He also added four shots and a plus-5 rating in a dominant performance. Karlsson missed the last two games due to a suspension, but the time off didn't derail his momentum -- the blueliner has a nine-game scoring streak on the go, pushing his totals on the season up to three goals and 30 points through 38 games.