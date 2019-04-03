Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Full participant at practice

Karlsson (groin) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

It remains to be seen if Karlsson will be available for either of the Sharks' final two regular-season games, but the fact that he was a full participant at Tuesday's practice certainly bodes well for him being close to 100 percent for Game 1 of San Jose's first-round playoff series. Confirmation on Karlsson's status for Thursday's matchup with Edmonton should surface prior to puck drop.