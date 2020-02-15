Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Out for rest of season

Karlsson will have surgery to repair his broken left thumb and has been ruled out for the rest of the year, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury news keeps getting worse for San Jose, as Karlsson will join Tomas Hertl (knee) as stars who will miss the rest of the season. The Sharks will need to recall another defenseman to add depth going forward, and they may place Karlsson on long-term IR to save cap space, although they'll likely be sellers leading up to the trade deadline. Overall, it's been a mediocre season for Karlsson. He finished with 40 points (nine goals, 34 assists) and 120 shots across 56 games. Karlsson should be ready for the 2020-21 season -- his age-30 campaign.