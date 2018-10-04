Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Pointless in San Jose debut
Karlsson was held without a point in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Karlsson led all skaters in ice-time (26:48), finishing a minus-2 on Wednesday. Despite failing to register a point, the Swedish superstar is bound to have a big year with the Sharks. One game will not define Karlsson's tenure with his new team. Pointless nights are sure to be a rarity for No. 65 in 2018-19. As a result, fantasy owners can expect him to start racking up points sooner rather than later.
