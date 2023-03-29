Zetterlund posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Zetterlund picked up his third helper in his last seven games. The 23-year-old has shuffled around the lineup a bit as he adjusts to playing for the Sharks. He still hasn't shown a ton of chemistry with anyone yet. For the season, he has six goals, 17 assists, 107 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-2 rating through 59 contests between the Sharks and the Devils.