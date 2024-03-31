Zetterlund posted an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Zetterlund set up a Mikael Granlund tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Zetterlund continued his solid season in March, earning five goals and six helpers over 15 contests in the month. The winger is up to 20 goals, 16 assists, 175 shots on net, 108 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-30 rating through 73 outings overall.