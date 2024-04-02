Zetterlund scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Zetterlund continues to be a bright spot in an otherwise dim season for the Sharks. He got them on the board in the first period and assisted on Klim Kostin's tally in the second, but the comeback effort fell short. Zetterlund has six points over his last five games and is now at 21 goals, 38 points, 180 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-31 rating through 74 contests overall.