Zetterlund scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Zetterlund extended his point streak to four games with his first goal in five contests. The 24-year-old's marker was an insurance tally in the second period. He's up to 22 goals, 42 points, 197 shots on net, 115 hits, 70 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-30 rating while playing in a top-line role in his first full campaign with the Sharks.