Zetterlund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Zetterlund has a goal and five assists over his last six contests. He set up William Eklund's tally in the first period of this game. Zetterlund has enjoyed a strong first full season with the Sharks, earning 21 goals, 20 helpers, 193 shots on net, 114 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-32 rating through 78 appearances.