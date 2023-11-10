Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Zetterlund opened the scoring late in the first period and then set up Tomas Hertl in the second. While he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests, Zetterlund leads the Sharks with four goals this season. He's added two helpers, 26 shots on net, 13 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 13 games.