Zadina won't return to Friday's game against Montreal after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

Zadina logged just 4:14 of ice time before exiting the contest. Going into Friday's action, he had three goals and five points in 19 outings this season. Kevin Labanc (upper body) isn't playing Friday but was able to participate in the pregame warmups, so if Zadina isn't available Saturday versus Vancouver, then perhaps his exit will correspond with Labanc's return.