Reimer (illness) could be available for Tuesday's home game versus Pittsburgh, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kaapo Kahkonen will start Sunday's contest against Washington and Aaron Dell is expected to dress as the backup. Reimer, who is considered day-to-day, has posted a record of 8-14-6 this season with a 3.31 GAA and an .895 save percentage.