Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Back for Game 7
Pavelski (head) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7 against the visiting Avalanche.
Pavelski hasn't suited up in a game for the second-round series against the Avs after suffering a head injury in Game 7 against Vegas. Inserting his 38 goals and 64 points this season will hope to give the club a huge boost in the series-deciding game. The 34-year-old figures to play with Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane and will relegate Michael Haley to the press box. Pavelski has three points in six career Game 7's.
