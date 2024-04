Pavelski scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Pavelski tipped a Chris Tanev shot in at 7:08 of the second period, giving the Stars the lead for good. Over his last nine outings, Pavelski has three goals and five assists. The 39-year-old is up to 27 tallies, including four game-winners, and he's added 39 assists, 188 shots on net, 70 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 79 appearances.