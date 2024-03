Pavelski notched two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Pavelski set up third-period tallies by Jamie Benn (on the power play) and Jason Robertson. The 39-year-old Pavelski had been limited to three points over his previous six outings. For the season, the veteran is at 62 points, 179 shots on net, 63 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 74 contests overall.