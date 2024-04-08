Pavelski notched a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Pavelski has a helper in consecutive contests, and he's earned 14 points over his last 14 outings. The 39-year-old continues to be particularly good on the power play -- 21 of his 65 points this season have come with the man advantage, the fourth year in a row he's produced at least 20 power-play points. Pavelski also has 185 shots on net, 68 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 78 appearances.