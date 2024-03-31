Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Pavelski closes March with five goals and seven helpers over 13 appearances in the month. The 39-year-old forward gave the Stars some breathing room with a tally early in the third period during a five-minute power play after Adam Larsson was ejected for elbowing Chris Tanev. Pavelski is up to 26 goals, 63 points (20 on the power play), 181 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 75 appearances in a top-line role.