Pavelski logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Pavelski helped out on a Roope Hintz tally in the second period. With five goals and eight assists over his last 13 games, Pavelski has returned to an elite scoring pace late in the season. He's produced 64 points, 185 shots on net, 67 hits, 65 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 77 appearances overall.