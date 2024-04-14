Pavelski notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Pavelski continues to hum along on offense with three goals, six assists and 22 shots on net over his last 11 games. The 39-year-old is up to 27 goals, 67 points, 191 shots on net, 74 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 81 appearances. The Stars have already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, but it's unclear if they'll rest any veterans for Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Blues. Pavelski hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2019-20.