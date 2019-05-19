Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Does not return Sunday

Pavelski (undisclosed) left during the third period of Sunday's Game 5 loss to the Blues, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pavelski took a hit from Alex Pietrangelo and slowly brought himself back to the locker room. The Sharks' captain missed six games last series due to a head injury so hopefully this injury is unrelated. His availability for Tuesday's Game 6 matchup is unknown.