Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Makes defensive effort

Pavelski picked up an assist and five blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.

Pavelski laid his body on the line to make Martin Jones' life a little easier Wednesday. Pavelski has four goals, five helpers and 14 blocked shots in 11 postseason appearances, including three points in as many games in the Western Conference finals.

