Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Moves back to wing

Pavelski skated on the wing, alongside Joe Thornton and Evander Kane Friday, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.

The 34-year-old American forward moved to center last year when teammate Joe Thornton suffered a knee injury. With Thornton healthy again, Pavelski will likely shift back to the wing, something we saw on the first day of training camp. While it's still early, the 2018-19 season should see Pavelski spend more time on the wing vs. down the middle, especially if his long-bearded linemate stays healthy. Expect another big year from the Wisconsin native as he looks to help take a revamped Sharks roster to a Stanley Cup Final.