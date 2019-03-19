Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Not in lineup Monday
Pavelski (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's showdown with Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The Sharks captain will miss his first game of the season with a surprise injury. On pace for 70 points for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, Pavelski's absence is huge for San Jose as well as fantasy owners this late in the season.
