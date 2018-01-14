Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Registers multiple points

Pavelski recorded a goal and two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Similar to the other Sharks stars, Pavelski isn't scoring as much as he usually does. The Sharks have gone from fourth in scoring in 2015-16 to 19th last season to 21st in 2017-18, and Pavelski is on pace for his lowest output of goals since the 2012-13 lockout shortened season. At some point, though, he should start seeing more luck because his shooting percentage is a almost four percent below his career norm (8.4 versus 12.0 percent). That could mean Pavelski is in line for more games like Saturday soon.