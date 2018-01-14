Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Registers multiple points
Pavelski recorded a goal and two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.
Similar to the other Sharks stars, Pavelski isn't scoring as much as he usually does. The Sharks have gone from fourth in scoring in 2015-16 to 19th last season to 21st in 2017-18, and Pavelski is on pace for his lowest output of goals since the 2012-13 lockout shortened season. At some point, though, he should start seeing more luck because his shooting percentage is a almost four percent below his career norm (8.4 versus 12.0 percent). That could mean Pavelski is in line for more games like Saturday soon.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Two more power-play points Thursday•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Collects two points against Ottawa•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Picks up assist in victory•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Tallies third goal of season•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Lights lamp in victory•
-
Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Paces team to victory lane•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...