Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Scoring rate off the charts

Pavelski recorded a 5-on-5 goal as well as a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.

Pavelski picked up the trash by the doorstep for his 20th goal with 1:57 remaining in the first period, and then the captain would end up with a power-play helper on the game's final tally. Self-supported by a career-high shooting percentage (22.5), Pavelski has a real shot -- excuse the pun -- at 50-plus goals in his 13th NHL campaign.