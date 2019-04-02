Sharks' Joe Pavelski: Shaping up to play Tuesday
Pavelski (undisclosed) is expected to be in action versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
It's not a certainty that Pavelski will return from a seven-game injury layoff, but "early indications" point to that being the case. After all, the team captain needs to resuscitate a shiver of Sharks that teamed up for only one win over his recent string of absences. Official confirmation on Pavelski's status should surface closer to the 10:00 p.m. ET puck drop.
